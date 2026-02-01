Amazon, Google, Microsoft challenge NVIDIA's AI chip dominance
Amazon, Google, and now Microsoft are stepping up their game in the AI chip world, trying to loosen NVIDIA's tight grip.
Amazon's Trainium chips powered Anthropic's Indiana data centers and brought in billions last year.
Google's TPUs did even better, generating revenue in the tens of billions; Google also struck deals to supply chips for Anthropic facilities in New York and Texas.
Microsoft launched Maia 200 chip for Azure
Microsoft launched its Maia 200 chip for Azure, taking direct aim at Amazon and Google—and hoping to rely less on NVIDIA.
Google had continued developing its TPUs and Amazon had upgraded Trainium.
NVIDIA still rules with a massive 92% share
NVIDIA still rules with a massive 92% share and nearly $200 billion in revenue from AI chips last year.
But with tech giants investing heavily in new AI infrastructure—and custom chips gaining momentum—NVIDIA might finally get some real competition soon.