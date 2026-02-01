Amazon, Google, Microsoft challenge NVIDIA's AI chip dominance Business Feb 01, 2026

Amazon, Google, and now Microsoft are stepping up their game in the AI chip world, trying to loosen NVIDIA's tight grip.

Amazon's Trainium chips powered Anthropic's Indiana data centers and brought in billions last year.

Google's TPUs did even better, generating revenue in the tens of billions; Google also struck deals to supply chips for Anthropic facilities in New York and Texas.