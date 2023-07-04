Business

Amazon offer: How to get Prime membership at 50% off

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 04, 2023 | 07:21 pm 2 min read

The 50% cashback offer is not available to all users (Photo credit: Amazon)

Amazon is offering a 50% discount on its Prime subscriptions, ahead of its mega Prime Day sale, which starts in India on July 15. The discount will be offered as cashback which will reflect in your account as Amazon Pay balance. While the price cut appears to be enticing, this offer is not available to all users since there is an eligibility criterion.

The discount is a part of Amazon's 'Youth offer'

The 50% discount on Prime membership is a part of Amazon's "Youth offer." It's only available to those between the ages of 18 and 24. You will have to go through a verification process to validate your age to access the offer. Take note, you will have to complete this authentication procedure within 15 days of signing up for any of the Prime memberships.

Eligible customers can pick one of the three Prime subscriptions

Under the Youth offer, eligible customers can sign up for one of the three Amazon Prime subscriptions. The monthly plan is available at Rs. 299 while the yearly pack costs Rs. 1,499. Meanwhile, the quarterly plan is priced at Rs. 599.

Follow these steps to avail the 50% cashback offer

First download the Amazon Prime app. Head to the 'Youth offer' page and sign up. As part of the age verification process, you will be required to submit one identity proof along with a selfie. Once the authentication procedure is done, the Prime membership plan you have opted for will be activated and the cashback will be sent to your Amazon Pay.

Amazon Prime Day sale starts on July 15

Amazon is also gearing up for the Prime Day sale which will commence on July 15 and will carry on throughout July 16. The sale is only for Prime members who can benefit from special discounts and faster deliveries at no additional cost. Amazon also mentions "Blockbuster Entertainment" which indicates new content may be released on Amazon Prime Video during the two-day sale event.

Amazon Prime subscription offers a host of benefits.

Amazon Prime subscription comes with a slew of benefits. To list a few, Prime users get early access to Lightning Deals offered on Amazon. They are eligible for same-day delivery on purchases and there is no minimum order value required for the standard free delivery option. The paid plan also provides unlimited ad-free music and video streaming via Amazon Music and Prime Video, respectively.

