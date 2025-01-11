Amazon joins Meta in discontinuing certain DEI programs
What's the story
Amazon is scrapping some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives just like Meta.
The company's VP of Inclusive Experiences and Technology, Candi Castleberry, confirmed the development in a memo sent to Amazon employees last month.
The decision is part of an effort to phase out "outdated programs and materials" associated with representation and inclusion.
Strategy shift
New approach to DEI programs
Castleberry explained Amazon has been reviewing its company-wide programs over the last few years, each aimed at addressing a specific disparity and ending when that disparity is eliminated.
The company is now looking to create "programs that are open to all" instead of letting "individual groups build programs."
This shift in strategy aims to make DEI work part of existing processes, evolving toward being 'built in' and 'born inclusive,' instead of 'bolted on.'
Wider context
Changes follow industry trend
The news of Amazon's DEI program changes comes after Meta announced plans to completely scrap its own DEI program, due to the "legal and policy landscape" in the US.
Other corporations outside the tech industry, such as McDonald's and Walmart, are also scaling back their DEI initiatives.
The trend marks a wider shift in corporate attitudes toward DEI programs.
Position revision
Amazon updates its stance on social issues
Amazon has also revised its "Our Positions" page, detailing the company's position on various political and social issues.
The previously separate sections on the rights of Black people and LGBTQ+ individuals have been combined into a single statement, calling for policies that eliminate barriers to equity and foster an inclusive environment for all employees.
This change reflects Amazon's commitment to building a diverse, inclusive company that serves a wide customer base.