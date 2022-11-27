Business

Tiantian Kullander, co-founder of crypto firm Amber, dies at 30

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 27, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

Kullander is survived by his wife and son (Photo credit: CoinMarketCap)

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, reportedly passed away in his sleep on Wednesday (November 23). He was 30. Kullander was a former Morgan Stanley trader fondly known by his friends and peers as "TT." He is survived by his wife and son. Amber Group noted that TT devoted his heart and soul to the firm and led by example.

Why does this story matter?

Kullander was a trailblazer in the crypto industry who touched the lives of thousands thanks to his humility and willingness to help others. However, his illustrious future was cut short by his unexpected demise.

Meanwhile, amid a downturn in the crypto industry, Amber Group is in talks to raise money. Whether Kullander's death has any effect on it remains to be seen.

A look back at Tiantian Kullander's life

Kullander used to work in structured credit trading at Goldman Sachs and then as an emerging markets trader at Morgan Stanley. In 2017, he co-founded Hong Kong-based digital asset trading platform Amber Group. He also founded a decentralized finance protocol called KeeperDAO and was a board member of the esports firm Fnatic. He was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2019.

Kullander's insights inspired many communities

In a eulogy to Kullander, Amber Group said that he led by example with "his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence, and creativity." "TT was a respected thought leader and widely recognized as a pioneer in the industry. His depth of knowledge and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals. His insights inspired many projects, people, and communities," the company added.

Industry leaders also offered their condolences

The founding partner of DeFiance Capital, Arthur Cheong, said that the industry lost "a young, bright and most importantly, a good soul." He added that he was unsure how to react as they were still talking weeks ago. Meanwhile, Tom C, the co-founder of Charm Finance, said that Kullander was "one of the most genuine and most talented persons" he knew.

What's next for Amber Group?

The Hong Kong-based Amber Group was founded by a group of former finance professionals, which included Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs alumni. Now, the company is planning to raise over $100 million in funding at a $3 billion valuation.