Ambuja Cements, Adani Power hit by large block deals

Ambuja sees 2.8 crore shares sold at ₹552 each

Ambuja saw 2.8 crore shares—about 1.2% of its equity—sold at ₹552 each, pushing its price lower for the day.

Adani Power had over 3.7 crore shares traded at an average of ₹608.35, more than 4% below its previous close.

Despite the dip, Adani Power announced a major new project: a ₹21,000 crore investment in a 1.6 gigawatt ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh.