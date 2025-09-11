Next Article
Ambuja Cements, Adani Power hit by large block deals
On Thursday, shares of Ambuja Cements and Adani Power took a hit after large block deals on the stock market.
Ambuja closed down nearly 1% at ₹560.55, while Adani Power dropped as much as 5.4% during the day before settling at ₹626.4, down about 1.3%.
Ambuja sees 2.8 crore shares sold at ₹552 each
Ambuja saw 2.8 crore shares—about 1.2% of its equity—sold at ₹552 each, pushing its price lower for the day.
Adani Power had over 3.7 crore shares traded at an average of ₹608.35, more than 4% below its previous close.
Despite the dip, Adani Power announced a major new project: a ₹21,000 crore investment in a 1.6 gigawatt ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh.