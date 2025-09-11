Tamil Nadu pulls in ₹26,000cr at Hosur investment meet

Hosur is quickly becoming an industrial hotspot, powered by a young and largely female workforce. Since 2021, over 77% of government MoUs have turned into real projects, showing the state means business.

Big moves include a ₹210 crore Future Mobility Park in Shoolagiri, with 22 companies investing ₹2,728 crore and creating nearly 6,700 jobs.

Plans for the Hosur Knowledge Corridor, a massive Tidel Park, and an upcoming airport are set to make the region even more competitive on both national and global stages.