Tamil Nadu pulls in ₹26,000cr at Hosur investment meet
Tamil Nadu just pulled in ₹26,000 crore at its T.N. Rising Investment Conclave in Hosur—outdoing the state's recent Europe investment mission.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called it a big step toward making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy.
Over 77% of government MoUs have turned into real projects
Hosur is quickly becoming an industrial hotspot, powered by a young and largely female workforce.
Since 2021, over 77% of government MoUs have turned into real projects, showing the state means business.
Plans for the Hosur Knowledge Corridor, a massive tidel park
Big moves include a ₹210 crore Future Mobility Park in Shoolagiri, with 22 companies investing ₹2,728 crore and creating nearly 6,700 jobs.
Plans for the Hosur Knowledge Corridor, a massive Tidel Park, and an upcoming airport are set to make the region even more competitive on both national and global stages.