Amul is now strongest dairy brand in the world
What's the story
Amul has been named the world's strongest dairy brand by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy. The company's brand value surged by an impressive 22% in a year, reaching $5 billion. The recognition comes from Brand Finance's Food & Drinks 2026 report, which also ranked Amul 13th in its Food 100 rankings.
Brand strength
Other Indian brands also performed well
Amul's success is backed by an impressive Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 93/100 and a stellar brand index rating of AAA+. This makes it the world's strongest dairy brand.
Other Indian food and dairy brands also performed well, with Mother Dairy and Britannia witnessing double-digit growth in their respective brand values.
Growth
Nandini enters Food 10 ranking
Karnataka-based dairy brand Nandini made its way into the Food 10 ranking, with a brand value of $1.1 billion.
Mother Dairy climbed to the 60th position in the Food 100 list, its brand value rising by 22% to $1.4 billion.
Meanwhile, Britannia secured the 63rd spot on this list with a brand value increase of 17% to $1.3 billion and a strong AAA- rating.
Global rankings
Nestle retains top spot as world's most valuable food brand
On the global front, Nestle retained its position as the world's most valuable food brand with a 23% increase in brand value to $24.6 billion.
Coca-Cola remained the world's most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brand despite a 1% drop in its brand value to $46.1 billion.
Yilli, Asia's largest dairy company based out of China, was recognized as the most valuable non-alcoholic dairy brand with a 29% increase in its brand value to $14.5 billion.