In brief Simplifying... In brief After serving time in the UK, Julian Assange, the infamous WikiLeaks founder, returned to Australia as a free man, thanks to an anonymous Bitcoiner who donated $500K to cover his charter flight.

The donation, made through a crowdfunding page set up by Assange's wife, cleared his debt and allowed him to avoid stepping foot on American soil.

Despite pleading guilty to espionage charges, Assange's previous time served meant he walked free, with his return celebrated by family, supporters, and Australian legislators.

Australian government had asked Assange to pay $520,000 for his charter flight to Saipan and Australia

Mystery Bitcoiner donates $500K to cover Assange's 'forced' charter flight

By Mudit Dube 09:44 am Jun 27, 202409:44 am

What's the story Julian Assange, co-founder of WikiLeaks, has been freed after a 14-year battle against extradition to the United States. His release was facilitated in part by an anonymous Bitcoiner who donated over 8 Bitcoin, worth approximately $500,000. This significant contribution assisted in settling the debt incurred by Assange's travel and settlement expenses. The Australian government had required Assange to pay $520,000 for his "forced" charter flight to Saipan and Australia.

Plea agreement

Assange's journey to freedom and legal battles

Assange was released from the high-security Belmarsh prison in the United Kingdom on June 24, following a plea agreement with US authorities. He then left the UK on a private plane to Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory, thereby avoiding setting foot on American soil. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching the US Espionage Act by leaking classified documents in a district court in Saipan.

Debt clearance

Crowdfunding effort clears Assange's debt

To manage the debt, Assange's wife, Stella, initiated a crowdfunding page upon his return to Australia. The donation link was posted on June 25 and within just 10 hours, an anonymous Bitcoiner contributed over 8 Bitcoin to the fund. This single donation nearly met the goal of $520,000 and surpassed all other donations combined in all currencies. Consequently, Assange arrived in Australia debt free.

Homecoming

Assange's return to Australia and legal implications

On Wednesday, Judge Ramona Manglona sentenced Assange to five years and two months in prison for pleading guilty to espionage charges. However, having already served this exact amount of time in the United Kingdom while fighting extradition, he walked from the courtroom as a free man. He then took a private flight and arrived in Canberra, Australia at 3:09 pm IST. As part of his plea deal, Assange was required to destroy all classified information provided to WikiLeaks.

Celebration

Assange's family and supporters celebrate his freedom

Assange's freedom was celebrated by his wife Stella who expressed immense gratitude to those who had mobilized for years to make this come true. His mother, Christine, also expressed her relief that her son's "ordeal is finally coming to an end." In Australia, legislators who fought for Assange's freedom also welcomed news of his return. Upon landing in Canberra, Assange was greeted by dozens of journalists and reporters.