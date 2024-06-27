Mystery Bitcoiner donates $500K to cover Assange's 'forced' charter flight
Julian Assange, co-founder of WikiLeaks, has been freed after a 14-year battle against extradition to the United States. His release was facilitated in part by an anonymous Bitcoiner who donated over 8 Bitcoin, worth approximately $500,000. This significant contribution assisted in settling the debt incurred by Assange's travel and settlement expenses. The Australian government had required Assange to pay $520,000 for his "forced" charter flight to Saipan and Australia.
Assange's journey to freedom and legal battles
Assange was released from the high-security Belmarsh prison in the United Kingdom on June 24, following a plea agreement with US authorities. He then left the UK on a private plane to Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory, thereby avoiding setting foot on American soil. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching the US Espionage Act by leaking classified documents in a district court in Saipan.
Crowdfunding effort clears Assange's debt
To manage the debt, Assange's wife, Stella, initiated a crowdfunding page upon his return to Australia. The donation link was posted on June 25 and within just 10 hours, an anonymous Bitcoiner contributed over 8 Bitcoin to the fund. This single donation nearly met the goal of $520,000 and surpassed all other donations combined in all currencies. Consequently, Assange arrived in Australia debt free.
Assange's return to Australia and legal implications
On Wednesday, Judge Ramona Manglona sentenced Assange to five years and two months in prison for pleading guilty to espionage charges. However, having already served this exact amount of time in the United Kingdom while fighting extradition, he walked from the courtroom as a free man. He then took a private flight and arrived in Canberra, Australia at 3:09 pm IST. As part of his plea deal, Assange was required to destroy all classified information provided to WikiLeaks.
Assange's family and supporters celebrate his freedom
Assange's freedom was celebrated by his wife Stella who expressed immense gratitude to those who had mobilized for years to make this come true. His mother, Christine, also expressed her relief that her son's "ordeal is finally coming to an end." In Australia, legislators who fought for Assange's freedom also welcomed news of his return. Upon landing in Canberra, Assange was greeted by dozens of journalists and reporters.