Anthropic asks D.C. to rehear Pentagon's supply chain risk label
Business
Anthropic, a major AI company, is fighting the Pentagon's decision to ban its AI models.
On October 13, 2026, they filed a petition in Washington, D.C. asking the court to rehear its appeal, arguing that being labeled a "supply chain risk" was unfair.
The real reason? Anthropic says it refused to let its AI be used for mass surveillance of Americans or lethal autonomous warfare.
Pentagon blacklisted Anthropic over GenAI.mil talks
The Pentagon blacklisted Anthropic in March 2026 after talks broke down over using its Claude AI on the military's GenAI.mil platform.
This move followed a $200 million contract from last year and blocked defense contractors from using the company's technology in their work with the agency.
Since then, both sides have stayed quiet about the legal fight.