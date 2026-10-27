Anthropic files for IPO, warns advanced AI could enable cyberattacks
Business
Anthropic, a major AI company, just filed for its IPO and got pretty real about the dangers of advanced AI.
In their paperwork, they warn that if their tech isn't carefully managed, it could spiral out of control: think cyberattacks or even deadly weapons.
They're making it clear that building powerful AI comes with big responsibilities.
Anthropic filing details risks and safety
Their filing spends 93 pages on all sorts of risks, from technical hurdles to being super dependent on big clients like SpaceX and Microsoft.
The founders also stress they're committed to ethical AI and want investors to know safety is a top priority.
Plus, they point out that new regulations could shake things up for how they operate going forward.