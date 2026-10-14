Anthropic hosts San Francisco investor day ahead of November IPO
Business
Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude, is getting ready to go public.
They are hosting an investor day today (October 14) in San Francisco, where a select group of institutional investors will meet the company's senior team.
The IPO is expected in November, with official marketing likely kicking off around November 9.
Investors buzz over Anthropic $1.8T-$2T valuation
While not as famous as ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude is quietly powering workflows at big names like Salesforce and helping banks and developers work smarter.
Investors are buzzing about its huge valuation, somewhere between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion, and are watching closely as both Anthropic and OpenAI face questions about AI safety after recent security incidents.