Anthropic IPO: Grey market signals 26% listing premium
What's the story
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI, is all set to make its stock market debut today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The shares will be listed under the ticker symbol ANT. According to gray market indicators, Anthropic's shares are likely to debut at a premium of 20-26% over their issue price.
Share valuation
Strong demand for shares ahead of debut
In Germany, retail broker Lang & Schwarz quoted Anthropic shares as high as $105 on Wednesday, indicating a 26% premium.
Meanwhile, on cryptocurrency platform Hyperliquid, Anthropic-linked perpetual futures traded at around $101, indicating a premium of nearly 20% over the issue price.
The strong demand for these shares highlights investor interest in the company's future prospects.
Record-breaking debut
Anthropic's IPO sets record for largest offering
Anthropic has raised $81.31 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), making it the largest stock market debut on record, surpassing SpaceX's offering.
The company priced its shares at $83 each, above the previously indicated range of $70-78.
This puts Anthropic's valuation at around $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis and marks a significant milestone in the company's financial journey.
Co-founders' gains
Co-founders raise $107.3 billion from shares
Anthropic's seven co-founders have also raised $107.3 billion from their shares, including a $26 billion private placement from investors such as NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc.'s Google, and Advanced Micro Devices.
This highlights the financial success of the company's leadership and their ability to attract significant investment from major players in the tech industry.
Market impact
First major AI model developer to go public
Anthropic is the first major frontier AI model developer to enter public equity markets. Its listing will provide a glimpse into investor appetite for firms building cutting-edge artificial intelligence models.
The move also puts Anthropic ahead of competitor OpenAI in accessing public markets, with the latter not planning an IPO until 2027.