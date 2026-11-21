Who is to blame for Anthropic's turbulent market debut?
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, witnessed a massive drop in its stock price on its second day of trading. The company's shares fell as much as 15% on Friday, just 5 cents above its initial public offering (IPO) price. It ended the day down 8.5% at $88.91 but still remained 7% above its IPO price. The AI giant's stock slide has triggered a blame game on Wall Street.
Market impact
Concerns about OpenAI
Investors and others are pointing fingers at everything from angry fund managers who were shut out of the offering to poor planning by banks.
The downturn has wiped out some $109 billion from Anthropic's market value, raising questions about the future of its chief rival, OpenAI, which plans to go public next year.
IPO analysis
IPO considered a success by some
Despite the stock slide, people close to Anthropic and its lead underwriters maintain that the IPO was a success.
They emphasize that over $100 billion was raised in the IPO and concurrent share sale, with the stock still above its IPO price despite one of history's worst market selloffs.
However, some investors are questioning how the company and its bankers allocated $81 billion worth of shares in the IPO.
Investor reaction
Unusual allocation of shares in IPO
More than half of the shares in the IPO were allocated to existing investors, including Altimeter Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures.
This high portion is unusual and reflects Anthropic executives' desire to reward early backers.
However, some of these backers were venture-capital firms that couldn't sell their pre-existing stakes.
These firms usually don't get large allotments in IPO shares as they would be free to sell immediately for profits.
Strategic decisions
Speculation about prioritizing large users of Claude model
Anthropic also allocated a large portion of its IPO shares to big investment firms such as Citadel.
This has led some investors who were shut out to speculate that the company prioritized large users of its Claude model.
Typically, companies and their advisers spend days curating the optimal shareholder registry from investor requests to ensure good stock performance and a stable ownership base.
Employee sales
Unique provision in Anthropic's IPO
Anthropic's IPO also had a unique provision that allowed some current and former employees to sell around 300 million shares, or around $26 billion worth at the IPO price.
Typically, employees are subject to lockups that prevent them from selling for several months.
The sale of these shares likely added downward pressure on the company's stock.