Anthropic seeks $2 trillion IPO valuation, New Constructs criticizes
Business
Anthropic, a big name in AI research, wants to go public with a jaw-dropping $2 trillion valuation.
But not everyone's buying the hype: New Constructs, an independent financial research provider, is calling it "the most ridiculous IPO of 2026," pointing out that Anthropic's financials don't quite add up.
David Trainer warns Anthropic IPO risky
Last year, Anthropic made $4.6 billion in revenue but lost a massive $42 billion.
With open-source rivals and doubts about its business model, critics like David Trainer warn this IPO could be risky for regular investors, comparing it to WeWork's infamous flop.
Even Anthropic's bold talk about AI risks hasn't eased concerns over its future.