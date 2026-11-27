Anthropic's value now sits at about $1.7 trillion, down from its peak of more than $2 trillion when shares hit $115.10 last week.

Some have raised eyebrows over how insider shares and IPO details were handled.

Looking forward, up to 303 million insider-held shares could hit the market on December 15, which might shake things up.

There's also talk that Anthropic could join the Nasdaq-100 soon, a move that would likely draw in even more big-money investors thanks to strong demand and rapid product growth.