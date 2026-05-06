Anthropic signs 5-year Google Cloud $200B deal powering Claude AI

Anthropic secures over 40% Google backlog

This is one of the biggest cloud deals ever. Anthropic's spending will make up over 40% of Google's reported cloud revenue backlog.

By teaming up with giants like Google, Broadcom, Amazon, and CoreWeave for massive chip power, Anthropic (alongside OpenAI) now account for more than half of the $2 trillion cloud backlog across AWS, Azure, and Google.

Basically, big money, bigger ambitions in the AI world.