Anthropic signs 5-year Google Cloud $200B deal powering Claude AI
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AI startup Anthropic just signed a five-year deal to spend $200 billion on Google Cloud. This move is all about powering up its Claude AI models and keeping pace in the global AI race.
The partnership also means Alphabet is investing up to $40 billion in Anthropic, making the tech alliance even tighter.
Anthropic secures over 40% Google backlog
This is one of the biggest cloud deals ever. Anthropic's spending will make up over 40% of Google's reported cloud revenue backlog.
By teaming up with giants like Google, Broadcom, Amazon, and CoreWeave for massive chip power, Anthropic (alongside OpenAI) now account for more than half of the $2 trillion cloud backlog across AWS, Azure, and Google.
Basically, big money, bigger ambitions in the AI world.