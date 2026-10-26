Anthropic's IPO reveals SpaceXAI deal up to $120.5B, NVIDIA access

Once all those resources are delivered by the end of 2026, Anthropic will be paying SpaceXAI about $3.1 billion every month.

There is also a clause letting either side walk away with 90 days' notice after early 2027.

And it does not stop there: Anthropic has lined up over $269 billion in deals with Google, Microsoft, and Amazon through the next decade, all part of its plan to supercharge its AI infrastructure for the long haul.