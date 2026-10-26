Anthropic's IPO reveals SpaceXAI deal up to $120.5B, NVIDIA access
Anthropic, the AI company, has massively upped its partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceXAI.
The agreement, previously reported as potentially costing up to $84.5 billion, could pay up to $120.5 billion over a period extending into 2029.
Thanks to this expansion (revealed in its IPO filing), Anthropic will get access to NVIDIA-powered computing muscle from SpaceXAI.
Anthropic to pay SpaceXAI $3.1B monthly
Once all those resources are delivered by the end of 2026, Anthropic will be paying SpaceXAI about $3.1 billion every month.
There is also a clause letting either side walk away with 90 days' notice after early 2027.
And it does not stop there: Anthropic has lined up over $269 billion in deals with Google, Microsoft, and Amazon through the next decade, all part of its plan to supercharge its AI infrastructure for the long haul.