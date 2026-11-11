Anthropic's oversubscribed IPO could raise $90.4 billion surpassing SpaceX's IPO
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude chatbot, is making waves with its upcoming IPO.
The offering has already been oversubscribed several times over, and could raise as much as $90.4 billion in the IPO and a private placement, potentially making it the biggest listing of all time, bigger than SpaceX's IPO.
Anthropic targets $1.4 trillion valuation
Major investors are driving this hype, and Anthropic is keeping up the energy with events like a live-stream featuring CEO Dario Amodei and JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon.
The company is aiming for a massive $1.4 trillion valuation on Nasdaq (symbol: ANT).
Meanwhile, some investors are tweaking their share allocations to manage risk as everyone gears up for this record-setting debut.