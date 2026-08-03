Apple stock falls 7.4% on slower sales growth, cost fears
Business
Apple's stock just dropped 7.4%, erasing around $426 billion in value, even though the company had its best third quarter in five years.
Investors are uneasy because Apple expects slower sales growth next quarter and rising costs are making things tricky.
Apple Q3 sales rise 16.4%
Apple's third-quarter sales jumped 16.4%, with iPhone revenue up nearly 22%.
But price hikes on Macs and iPads may have pushed people to buy early, and now supply issues plus expensive memory chips are adding pressure.
CEO Tim Cook indicated Apple could face pressure from rising costs, especially if more price increases scare off buyers.
All this has folks wondering if Apple can keep up its strong momentum.