Apple takes Epic Games to court over commissions again

Apple has challenged a ruling in its ongoing legal battle with Epic Games over App Store commissions. The tech giant is arguing that the dispute between it and Epic should not result in an injunction affecting all developers on the US App Store. This includes other tech giants like Microsoft and Spotify, who are not part of this specific case.

Legal maneuver Apple asks US Supreme Court to review lower court's ruling In its latest petition, Apple has asked the US Supreme Court to review a lower court's ruling. The company argues that Epic never initiated a class action or demonstrated that an injunction against all developers was necessary for relief. "Epic never brought a class action and never attempted to show that enjoining Apple's conduct against all other developers—like Microsoft or Spotify, who have nothing to do with Epic—was somehow necessary to provide relief to Epic," reads the document.

Compliance dispute Petition challenges contempt order over Apple's compliance with injunction The petition also challenges the Ninth Circuit's civil contempt order over Apple's compliance with the injunction. The court had ruled that Apple must allow developers to include links in their apps directing the users to alternative payment options outside its own system. While Apple complied, it charged fees on those external purchases, which led to the contempt order.

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Fee controversy Apple contests Ninth Circuit's order on technical grounds Apple is contesting the Ninth Circuit's order on technical legal grounds. The firm questions whether a federal court can hold a party in civil contempt for violating the "spirit" of an injunction when it was written loosely and didn't mention commissions. Apple argues that since the injunction didn't explicitly prohibit fees on external purchases, it technically didn't break any rules.

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