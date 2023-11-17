Ashneer Grover reveals 'facts' after being stopped from traveling abroad

By Rishabh Raj 04:12 pm Nov 17, 202304:12 pm

Ashneer Grover claimed that he had not received any correspondence or summons until 8am on Friday

On Thursday late night, the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) stopped BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The detention was a result of a lookout circular (LoC) issued against the couple earlier in the week. Soon after this news, Grover rushed to X to share his 'facts' on the matter. He claimed he had not received any communication or summon from EoW until 8am on Friday.

Couple asked to return to Delhi and join EOW probe

Sindhu Pillai, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW), verified that they were en route to New York and were intercepted prior to the security screening. Pillai mentioned that Grover and Jain were directed to go back to their Delhi home and participate in the EOW inquiry at the Mandir Marg office the following week. The LoC was put in place to restrict the couple's international travel. They have not been arrested as of yet.

Grover shares his perspective on X

Grover found the situation "strange" and pointed out on X that he had traveled abroad four times since the EOW filed its case in May. He also stated that he received the notice only "7 hours after returning from airport." "Kya chal raha hai India mein? Filhaal toh 'Ashneer stopped at airport' chal raha hai, janab (What's happening in India? At present, 'Ashneer stopped at airport' is trending, sir," Grover wrote on X.

Ongoing investigation involving alleged fraud at BharatPe

The EOW is investigating Grover and Jain for alleged fraud at BharatPe, examining counterfeit bank transactions amounting to Rs. 56 crore between 2019 and 2022, totaling Rs. 81 crore. The EOW's FIR, lodged in June, implicates the couple and some relatives in the misappropriation of funds, resulting in losses for Resilient Innovations Private Limited (RIPL), the parent company of BharatPe. The inquiry revealed that BharatPe-linked firms used backdated invoices to siphon off funds.

BharatPe seeks over Rs. 88 crore in damages

In a civil lawsuit, BharatPe is demanding over Rs. 88 crore in damages, accusing Grover and his family of misusing funds. The fintech giant also alleges that Grover made no contributions to the technology or concept of BharatPe. The status report submitted to the Delhi High Court suggests that the companies connected to the fraudulent invoices were created solely for the purpose of embezzling funds.