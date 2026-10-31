Atul Auto Q2 FY27 profit down 27% despite ₹268cr revenue

Atul Auto just posted a 27% drop in net profit for Q2 FY27, down to ₹6.7 crore from ₹9.2 crore last year, even though revenue jumped 34% to ₹268 crore.

Rising operational pressures squeezed margins significantly during the quarter, which pulled EBITDA down by 25% and shrank margins from 9.2% to 5.2%.