Atul Auto Q2 FY27 profit down 27% despite ₹268cr revenue
Business
Atul Auto just posted a 27% drop in net profit for Q2 FY27, down to ₹6.7 crore from ₹9.2 crore last year, even though revenue jumped 34% to ₹268 crore.
Rising operational pressures squeezed margins significantly during the quarter, which pulled EBITDA down by 25% and shrank margins from 9.2% to 5.2%.
Atul Auto sales surge margins slip
The company actually sold way more three-wheelers this quarter, 11,916 units, up nearly 29% from last year. For the first half of FY27, sales shot up almost 35%.
Still, all that extra business couldn't balance out the cost surge: net profit margins slipped from 4.6% to just 2.5%.