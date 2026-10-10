Automattic's interim finance chief departs weeks after boardroom shakeup
What's the story
Automattic's interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jeremy Klaperman has resigned from his position, just weeks after taking on the role. The company behind WordPress.com confirmed Klaperman's departure with a statement from Megan Fox, Automattic's director of communications. Prior to his appointment as interim finance chief, Klaperman was the CFO of Automattic's VIP Enterprise business unit.
Board shakeup
Exit follows major governance upheaval at Automattic
Klaperman's exit comes after a major governance crisis at Automattic, which saw its entire board either resign or get fired.
The company's new board of directors was announced in late September and includes best-selling sci-fi author Hugh Howey, two co-founders of the now-defunct social app IRL Henry Khachatryan and Krutal Desai, and author Amy Chan.
Information
Mullenweg reshuffles Automattic board
Before becoming the interim CFO, Klaperman had replaced former CFO Mark Davies after a board vote that put CEO Matt Mullenweg on leave in September. However, within 33 hours of the board's decision, Mullenweg retook his position as CEO, and the board was completely restructured.