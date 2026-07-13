Avaada Electro launches 3GW solar cell line in Butibori Nagpur
Business
Avaada Electro just fired up a new three-gigawatt solar cell manufacturing line in Butibori, Nagpur.
This is part of their bigger plan to boost clean energy technology, aiming for a total 12-gigawatt solar cell capacity by expanding existing plants and building new ones.
Avaada Electro targets 13.6GW module capacity
Right now, Avaada has 8.5 gigawatts of module-making power across Nagpur and Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, but they're not stopping there: they want to reach 13.6 gigawatts soon.
They're also setting up another big solar cell line in Greater Noida and planning a three-gigawatt ingot and wafer unit in Nagpur to make their supply chain stronger from the ground up.