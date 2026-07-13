Avaada Electro launches 3GW solar cell line in Butibori Nagpur

Right now, Avaada has 8.5 gigawatts of module-making power across Nagpur and Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, but they're not stopping there: they want to reach 13.6 gigawatts soon.

They're also setting up another big solar cell line in Greater Noida and planning a three-gigawatt ingot and wafer unit in Nagpur to make their supply chain stronger from the ground up.