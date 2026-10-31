Axis AMC partners BlinkMoney to deliver mutual funds on phones
Business
Axis Asset Management Company (AMC) is teaming up with fintech app BlinkMoney to bring its mutual funds straight to your phone.
This move is all about making it simpler for more people, especially digital-first investors, to access and manage investments online.
Axis AMC's MD & CEO, B. Gopkumar, at Axis AMC.
Axis AMC funds available inside BlinkMoney
With more people choosing apps over paperwork, this partnership lets you browse and invest in Axis AMC's mutual funds right inside BlinkMoney.
It's a sign of how fintech is changing the way we invest, making things quicker, easier, and just a bit more tailored for tech-savvy users looking for smarter ways to grow their money.