Bank of Baroda posts record Q2 FY27 profit ₹6,532cr
Bank of Baroda just posted its biggest-ever quarterly profit: ₹6,532 crore for Q2 fiscal 2027, up 36% from last year.
The boost came from a decent growth in net interest income and a robust growth in other income.
Basically, the bank's core business and side hustles both paid off this quarter.
Bank of Baroda hikes ECL provisions
The bank did set aside more money for potential bad loans, up from ₹883 crore in Q2FY26 to ₹1,935 crore in Q2FY27, as it made prudential provisions for migrating to the ECL (Expected Credit Loss) credit impairment recognition framework.
Still, deposits and loans are growing steadily worldwide, with MD & CEO Debadatta Chand saying special FCNR-B deposits will help fund future lending.
Plus, there is a hefty more than ₹60,000 crore corporate loan pipeline lined up to keep growth rolling.