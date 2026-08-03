Ben Goodman says India's AI adoption prompts Adobe strategy shift
India's super-fast adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is making Adobe rethink its worldwide strategy, according to Ben Goodman, president of JAPAC at Adobe.
He shared with CNBC-TV18 that Indian companies aren't just testing AI: they're putting it to work across their businesses.
This shift means Adobe is now focusing on solutions that fit India's massive scale and unique governance needs.
Demand for responsible AI influences Adobe
Goodman pointed out that India "redefines the word 'scale' for the world" thanks to its huge digital landscape and demand for responsible AI.
Sectors like banking, automotive, and system integration are shaping how Adobe designs products for millions while keeping things secure.
Plus, with tools like Agentic AI speeding up campaign timelines from months to minutes, India's quick move into AI is setting a new standard for global innovation.