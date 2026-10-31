Bengaluru-based Boba Bhai revenue jumps to ₹68cr, losses hit ₹21.8cr
Business
Bengaluru-based tea and beverage chain Boba Bhai just had a huge year: its revenue jumped from ₹28.44 crore to ₹68 crore in FY2026, thanks to booming food and beverage sales.
But it wasn't all smooth sailing: losses also more than doubled, reaching ₹21.8 crore as the company spent big on growth.
Boba Bhai plans 150-200 store expansion
Even with expenses climbing to ₹90.4 crore and only a slight improvement in profit margins, Boba Bhai isn't slowing down.
They're planning to grow from 100 stores across eight cities to 10 cities and add another 150-200 stores by the end of FY27.