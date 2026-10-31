Best Agrolife posts 48% profit to 57.46cr despite monsoon
Business
Best Agrolife, which makes agrochemicals, just posted a 48% jump in profit for July-September 2026, reaching ₹57.46 crore, even though unpredictable monsoon rains made farming tricky and slowed demand for crop protection.
Vimal Kumar credits efficiency, patented products
While total income actually dropped to ₹408.57 crore (down from last year), the company kept costs in check and trimmed operating expenses by 12%.
Managing director Vimal Kumar credits its focus on efficiency and a shift toward patented products over the past two years, which helped boost EBITDA by 30%, showing the company can adapt even when the market gets rough.