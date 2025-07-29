Bharti Hexacom's stock dips 2.05% today

Bharti Hexacom's FY25 financials

For FY25, Bharti Hexacom pulled in ₹8,547 crore in sales (up from last year), with a net profit of ₹1,493 crore.

The company's operating margin sits at 26.72%, and its return on net worth is an impressive 25.17%.

Even with some market ups and downs, these numbers show Bharti Hexacom is managing its finances well and staying profitable.