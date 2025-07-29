Next Article
Bharti Hexacom's stock dips 2.05% today
Bharti Hexacom's stock slipped 2.05% on Tuesday to ₹1,722.30, even though the company is showing solid growth.
It's still a major player in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 and keeps its spot as one of India's telecom leaders.
Bharti Hexacom's FY25 financials
For FY25, Bharti Hexacom pulled in ₹8,547 crore in sales (up from last year), with a net profit of ₹1,493 crore.
The company's operating margin sits at 26.72%, and its return on net worth is an impressive 25.17%.
Even with some market ups and downs, these numbers show Bharti Hexacom is managing its finances well and staying profitable.