Bitcoin holds above $83,000 with US dollar firm, oil climbs
Business
Bitcoin is holding steady above $83,000, even as the US dollar remains firm and gold prices dip a bit.
Tech futures slipped slightly, but oil prices are still climbing past $92 a barrel.
Overall, it's a mixed vibe in the markets right now.
US yields rise as IREN shifts
Bond yields are rising again ahead of Wednesday's US inflation report, which could show higher prices than before.
Meanwhile, IREN is making waves by shifting from Bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure through a new deal with Anthropic, boosting its shares by 4%.
All eyes are on how these trends will shape what happens next.