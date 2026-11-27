Bitcoin rises above $61,000 as US tech and commodities rally
Bitcoin just popped above $61,000 after a 2% jump on Friday, riding the wave of a broader market surge.
US tech stocks were also on fire: Nasdaq futures climbed 3%, and commodities like silver (up 7%), gold (up 2.5%), and oil (up 2%) all saw solid gains.
Invesco QQQ Trust up over 4%
It wasn't just crypto getting attention: the Invesco QQQ Trust tracking top tech names rose more than 4%.
AI infrastructure players like Cipher Digital and CoreWeave gained around 8% premarket, while memory chip giants Micron Technology and SanDisk shot up more than 9%.
SpaceX (SPCX) climbed 5%, and Anthropic gained 8% to $89, moving back above its $83 initial public offering price after slipping below it earlier in the week.
All this comes after recent market jitters about Federal Reserve rate hikes had kept things shaky.