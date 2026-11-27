It wasn't just crypto getting attention: the Invesco QQQ Trust tracking top tech names rose more than 4%.

AI infrastructure players like Cipher Digital and CoreWeave gained around 8% premarket, while memory chip giants Micron Technology and SanDisk shot up more than 9%.

SpaceX (SPCX) climbed 5%, and Anthropic gained 8% to $89, moving back above its $83 initial public offering price after slipping below it earlier in the week.

All this comes after recent market jitters about Federal Reserve rate hikes had kept things shaky.