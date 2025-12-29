Next Article
Bitcoin tops $90,000 as crypto market shows signs of life
Business
Bitcoin just jumped past $90,000, climbing 3.1% on Monday in Singapore after a tough few weeks for crypto.
Ether's up too, crossing $3,000 with a 4% boost.
After October's big selloff that wiped out billions in leveraged bets, this feels like a hopeful start to the week for digital assets.
Traders get bullish—but still play it safe
Sebastian Bea from ReserveOne says short-term retail traders are driving the momentum by upping their futures bets, and the Bitcoin funding rate is now at its highest since mid-October—hinting at renewed optimism.
Still, Bitcoin is down about 4% for 2025 so far, and futures interest hasn't bounced back to October's record highs.
So while things are looking up, many traders are still keeping one foot on the brake as the market recovers.