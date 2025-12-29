Bitcoin tops $90,000 as crypto market shows signs of life

Traders get bullish—but still play it safe

Sebastian Bea from ReserveOne says short-term retail traders are driving the momentum by upping their futures bets, and the Bitcoin funding rate is now at its highest since mid-October—hinting at renewed optimism.

Still, Bitcoin is down about 4% for 2025 so far, and futures interest hasn't bounced back to October's record highs.

So while things are looking up, many traders are still keeping one foot on the brake as the market recovers.