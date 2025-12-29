Silver just broke records—outshining even NVIDIA's market cap

If you use electronics or care about tech, this matters—silver is crucial for things like solar panels, EVs, and gadgets. The price spike is causing supply chain hiccups for manufacturers and forcing banks to scramble for cash as they face sudden margin calls.

What's behind the surge?

It's a mix of big demand (especially from green tech), a global shortage expected to hit 3,660 tons by 2024, and Chinese curbs on silver exports have begun to play out in the market.

On top of that, futures trading is super leveraged—over 300 "paper" ounces traded for every real one—making prices swing wildly when rules change or the dollar looks shaky.