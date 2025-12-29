The Souled Store's revenue nears ₹500cr, but profits take a hit

Almost all of their operating revenue (98.5%) came from selling products both online and offline. While sales rose to ₹485 crore, procurement costs shot up by 40.8% to ₹210 crore—eating into profits. Employee benefit expenses and marketing spends also increased, pushing total expenses to ₹487 crore.

How they stack up against rivals

The Souled Store has raised close to $30 million so far, with big investments from Xponentia Capital and Elevation Capital in recent years.

In the competitive merch scene, Rare Rabbit leads with ₹636 crore in revenue, while Bewakoof and Wrogn trail behind The Souled Store at ₹173 crore and ₹223 crore respectively.