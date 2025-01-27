What's the story

Blinkit, India's leading online grocery delivery platform, has announced a strategic partnership with GyFTR.

The collaboration will allow customers to get instant access to digital gift cards from top brands like Tanishq Gold Jewellery, MakeMyTrip, Apollo Pharmacy, Taj Experiences, PVR Cinemas, Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., and others.

The move is expected to make Blinkit's services more convenient for its growing customer base.