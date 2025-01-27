Blinkit now delivers digital gift cards instantly: How to buy
What's the story
Blinkit, India's leading online grocery delivery platform, has announced a strategic partnership with GyFTR.
The collaboration will allow customers to get instant access to digital gift cards from top brands like Tanishq Gold Jewellery, MakeMyTrip, Apollo Pharmacy, Taj Experiences, PVR Cinemas, Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., and others.
The move is expected to make Blinkit's services more convenient for its growing customer base.
Delivery details
Instant gift card delivery via WhatsApp, SMS
Thanks to the partnership between Blinkit and GyFTR, customers will get their gift card details immediately via WhatsApp and SMS.
The feature provides a quick, seamless way for users to redeem offers from a variety of popular retailers.
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the news of this collaboration on X.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Dhindsa's post
GyFTR gift cards are now available on Blinkit!— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 27, 2025
This partnership enables instant access to digital gift cards from leading brands like Tanishq Gold Jewellery, MakeMyTrip, Apollo Pharmacy, Taj Experiences, PVR, Decathlon, Uber and many more to all Blinkit customers.
The gift card… pic.twitter.com/bRcM6p4ICm
Process
How to buy a gift card on Blinkit
Open the Blinkit app on your device and click on the e-gift card banner in the header.
Select the desired category from the list or scroll down to find the perfect one.
You can also search for a specific brand's gift card using the search button in the top right corner.
Next, select the amount, enter the recipient's details, and proceed with the payment to have the gift card delivered.