How to create a broadcast list on WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 02:45 pm Dec 31, 202402:45 pm

What's the story WhatsApp's broadcast feature allows you to send the same message to multiple contacts simultaneously. This is a convenient way to share important announcements, updates, or reminders with a specific group of people without the need for a group chat. This article will guide you through the process of creating a broadcast list on WhatsApp for your Android device.

Follow these steps to create a broadcast list

Launch the WhatsApp application on your Android device. Tap on the three vertical dots located in the top right corner of the screen. From the menu that appears, select "New broadcast." You'll be presented with your contact list. Select the contacts you want to include in your broadcast list. Tap on the "Next" button and WhatsApp will automatically create a broadcast list.

Things to remember

Broadcast lists are not group chats. Recipients of your broadcast message will not be able to see who else received the message. Make sure all contacts in the broadcast list have saved your number in their address book. Each list can include up to 256 recipients. Replies to broadcast messages are private, and your response will only go to the specific contact who replied.