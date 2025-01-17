Blinkit caters to Kumbh Mela pilgrims, delivering essentials in minutes
What's the story
Leading quick-commerce platform Blinkit has set up a pop-up store at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.
The small store, measuring only 100 square feet, is located to serve the basic needs of devotees in prime areas. These include Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp and Devrakh.
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the initiative today in a post on X.
Store offerings
Blinkit store to provide essential goods and holy water
The temporary Blinkit store is capable of providing a variety of essential items for devotees. These include puja items, daily essentials, and Triveni Sangam Jal bottles.
The latter has holy water from the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.
The Triveni Sangam water is of great religious significance during rituals and prayer offerings.
Product range
CEO Dhindsa details assortment of goods at Blinkit store
Dhindsa elaborated on the variety of products available at the temporary store.
"Our teams are ready to deliver a specially curated assortment like pooja needs, milk, curd, fruits and vegetables (for self-consumption as well as for daan), chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets and more," he stated.
Event significance
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A global religious event
The Mahakumbh Mela, which takes place once in 12 years, started on January 13 and will end on February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The event has already seen close to five crore people in the first two days. The UP government expects total footfall of 40 crore-45 crore during the entire Mela.
This grand religious gathering is now attracting international attention with representatives from different countries visiting the Sangam in Prayagraj.