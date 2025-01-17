What's the story

Leading quick-commerce platform Blinkit has set up a pop-up store at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

The small store, measuring only 100 square feet, is located to serve the basic needs of devotees in prime areas. These include Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp and Devrakh.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the initiative today in a post on X.