Boeing gears up to increase 737 Max production
Boeing is preparing to increase production to 42 of its 737 Max jets per month as early as October 2025, pending FAA approval and internal metrics, up from the current 38.
The goal? Get manufacturing back on track and rebuild trust with regulators.
If all goes well with the FAA and factory upgrades, they're aiming for about 53 jets a month by late 2026.
FAA monitoring 6 metrics
The FAA is tracking Boeing's progress using six key metrics like supplier performance and how much rework is needed.
CEO Kelly Ortberg says there's still one metric left to fix before getting the green light to ramp up further.
For now, Boeing plans to hold steady at 42 jets a month for six months to make sure things run smoothly.
Major airline demand and competition from Airbus
Boeing really needs this boost—not just to meet huge airline demand, but also to recover from a $12 billion loss in 2024.
Big customers like Ryanair are already cheering them on.
Plus, with Airbus planning to crank out even more A320neos by 2027, Boeing has some serious catching up to do.