The aircraft maker has presented its roadmap to FAA officials

Boeing pledges significant changes to restore trust and improve quality

What's the story Boeing, the beleaguered aircraft manufacturer, has vowed to make significant changes in its manufacturing operations. This move is aimed at regaining trust from federal regulators, airlines, and the public following a directive from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to address quality control issues, released over 90 days ago. The directive came after an incident where a door plug panel detached from a new 737 Max jet during flight.

FAA oversight

Boeing leaders, including CEO Dave Calhoun, have presented the final plan to FAA officials in a three-hour meeting on Thursday morning. Post-meeting, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker stated that the agency would maintain its enhanced oversight of Boeing and its suppliers. "This plan does not mark the end of our increased oversight of Boeing and its suppliers, but the beginning of the next chapter," Whitaker said. He emphasized that Boeing now needs to execute its outlined roadmap.

Safety measures

Boeing's plan promises to enhance the company's safety management system, improve employee training, and increase oversight of suppliers. This comes after a midair blowout incident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 in January raised serious concerns about safety and quality control at Boeing. A preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found that four key bolts securing the door plug were missing when the plane left Boeing's factory.

Progress monitoring

In response to the findings of the investigation, Boeing has included a list of metrics in its plan for regulators to track progress. Whitaker assured that the FAA would continue deploying more inspectors in Boeing's factories and those of its suppliers. He also stated that regulators would hold weekly meetings with Boeing leaders to monitor their progress. "We need to see a strong and unwavering commitment to safety and quality that endures over time," Whitaker said at Thurday's press conference.

Production cap

Whitaker emphasized that the FAA would not lift its production cap on Boeing's 737 line until it's satisfied with the company's commitment to safety and quality. Currently, Boeing has slowed production well below FAA's cap of 38 planes per month as it works on improving quality. Despite this, the aircraft manufacturer aims to increase production in H2 2024. "This is about systemic change, and there's a lot of work to be done," said Whitaker.