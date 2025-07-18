Bombay Dyeing's 145th AGM on August 13: Key details here

The meeting will cover key decisions like approving financial results, declaring dividends for both Preference and Equity Shares, and voting on director Ness N. Wadia's reappointment. There's also a vote on auditor appointments and confirming cost auditor fees. If you're a shareholder hoping for dividends, note that records will be frozen from August 7 to 13.

Virtual meeting can fit thousands of shareholders

Invites and reports have gone out by email and are posted online.

The virtual platform fits at least 1,000 shareholders—first come, first served—but there's no cap for big investors or company leaders.

So if you want to tune in or vote, just make sure you log in early!