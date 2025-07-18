Why Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce is among top losers today

Even with the drop, Nykaa's business is growing fast: revenue jumped from ₹6,385 crore in 2024 to nearly ₹7,950 crore in 2025, and net profit rose to ₹73.7 crore. Earnings per share also doubled—proof that the company's fundamentals are strong.

What's behind the stock's fall?

The dip seems more about market mood than anything wrong at Nykaa itself.

The stock trades at a high P/E ratio, and its debt-to-equity ratio has climbed a bit—factors that can spook investors short-term—but there were no big negative announcements from the company itself.