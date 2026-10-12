Broadcom CEO Hock Tan likens AI investors to casino gamblers

Tan called for more sustainable growth, pointing out that real customer demand, not just hype, should drive investment.

With big IPOs like Anthropic and OpenAI coming up, he urged people not to get carried away.

Intel's CEO echoed these concerns, highlighting hardware shortages and massive spending forecasts: Morgan Stanley expects AI investments could top $1.1 trillion in 2027.

The takeaway? Investors may soon focus more on companies using AI wisely than those just chasing the next big thing.