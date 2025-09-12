BSE shares gain 2% on robust financial performance

BSE's revenue and profit growth

Over the past year, BSE's revenue doubled from ₹1,592.50 crore (March 2024) to ₹3,212.04 crore (March 2025), while net profit rose 76% to ₹1,234.47 crore.

In Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), BSE kept up the momentum with a revenue of ₹1,037.45 crore and net profit of ₹521.88 crore.

To celebrate its 150th anniversary and reward investors, BSE announced a 2:1 bonus share issue plus dividends totaling ₹23 per share in May—highlighting its commitment to shareholder value as it is a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 150 index.