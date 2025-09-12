Ola Electric's stock slips as losses mount: What's the issue

Losses and falling revenues

If you're following India's EV scene or thinking about investing, Ola Electric's numbers are hard to ignore.

In FY25, sales dropped nearly 10% to ₹4,514 crore while expenses increased to ₹6,842 crore—pushing net loss up to ₹2,276 crore from last year's ₹1,584 crore.

Even in the June quarter alone, sales halved compared to last year and losses kept climbing.