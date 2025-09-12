Ola Electric's stock slips as losses mount: What's the issue
Ola Electric's stock slipped over 2% on Friday.
The EV maker, part of the Nifty Midcap 150 index, has been under pressure lately with revenue dropping and costs rising.
Losses and falling revenues
If you're following India's EV scene or thinking about investing, Ola Electric's numbers are hard to ignore.
In FY25, sales dropped nearly 10% to ₹4,514 crore while expenses increased to ₹6,842 crore—pushing net loss up to ₹2,276 crore from last year's ₹1,584 crore.
Even in the June quarter alone, sales halved compared to last year and losses kept climbing.
Burning more cash than before
Ola Electric is burning more cash than before: operating cash flow went deeper into negative at ₹2,391 crore for FY25 (versus minus ₹633 crore last year).
Despite raising fresh funds—which boosted share capital and reserves—the company now faces higher liabilities at ₹11,075 crore.
It all points to a tough road ahead unless revenues bounce back or costs are reined in.