BSNL posts 1st back-to-back quarterly profit in almost 20 years
What's the story
State-run telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reported a profit of ₹280 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.
This is the company's first consecutive quarterly profit in 18 years. Last year during the same period, BSNL had reported a loss of ₹849 crore.
Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced this achievement.
Strategic shift
BSNL's financial turnaround
BSNL's profit after tax for the third quarter was ₹262 crore.
With two profitable quarters in a row, the firm's loss for FY25 has been reduced to ₹2,247 crore from ₹5,370 crore in FY24.
"The sharp turnaround is testimony to professional management, government support and relentless focus on both the top line and bottom line," said BSNL Chairman A Robert J Ravi.
Revenue increase
Operating revenue and growth prospects
BSNL's operating revenue for FY25 increased by 7.8% to ₹20,841 crore from ₹19,330 crore in FY24.
Ravi said that with disciplined cost control and accelerated 4G/5G deployment, the company is confident of sustaining this growth trajectory.
He also said the firm aims to offer affordable, high-quality connectivity to every Indian while redefining telecom excellence in public service as its end goal.