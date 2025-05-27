BSNL's profit after tax for the third quarter was ₹262 crore.

With two profitable quarters in a row, the firm's loss for FY25 has been reduced to ₹2,247 crore from ₹5,370 crore in FY24.

"The sharp turnaround is testimony to professional management, government support and relentless focus on both the top line and bottom line," said BSNL Chairman A Robert J Ravi.