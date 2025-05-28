What's the story

Brazilian prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD and two of its contractors, China JinJiang Construction Brazil and Tecmonta Equipamentos Inteligentes Brasil Co.

The lawsuit alleges human trafficking and "slave-like" working conditions at a factory construction site in Bahia, Brazil.

The Public Labor Prosecutor's Office (MPT) is seeking damages worth 257 million Brazilian reais ($45.5 million) from the three companies involved.