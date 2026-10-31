Cancer drug prices in India rise 700% despite NPPA caps

Cancer drug prices in India have shot up by as much as 700% this year, despite government rules meant to keep them affordable.

The NPPA's 2019 price caps only brought a one-time drop, but there hasn't been much follow-up since then.

Out of 137 drugs that were supposed to get cheaper, 34 are from the 2019 NPPA list of 42 anti-cancer drugs.

For example, Pemetrexed dropped from ₹7,000 to ₹800 in 2019 but only went down to ₹297 recently, so the impact is fading.