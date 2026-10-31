Cancer drug prices in India rise 700% despite NPPA caps
Business
Cancer drug prices in India have shot up by as much as 700% this year, despite government rules meant to keep them affordable.
The NPPA's 2019 price caps only brought a one-time drop, but there hasn't been much follow-up since then.
Out of 137 drugs that were supposed to get cheaper, 34 are from the 2019 NPPA list of 42 anti-cancer drugs.
For example, Pemetrexed dropped from ₹7,000 to ₹800 in 2019 but only went down to ₹297 recently, so the impact is fading.
Experts call for stronger price monitoring
Experts say without regular checks on prices, cancer treatments could keep getting more expensive and harder for patients to afford.
While the original price cap was a start, many believe stronger monitoring is needed so life-saving medicines stay within reach for everyone who needs them.