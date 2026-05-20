China accepts US 21% tariffs while sides seek truce extension

China US pact covers Boeing, agriculture

China's agreed to buy 200 Boeing planes and ramp up its US farm imports, promising $17 billion a year through 2028.

There's also talk of lowering tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods (about 7% of China's exports to the U.S.) and tackling concerns over rare-earth supplies.

Plus, both sides want more regular trade talks and deeper cooperation in areas like agriculture biotechnology and technical inspections of beef plants, moves they say are crucial for both economies and their place in the world.