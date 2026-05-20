China accepts US 21% tariffs while sides seek truce extension
China is on board with the US tariff levels from their 2025 trade talks: tariffs that started at 30% but were dropped to 21% after a court ruling.
Both countries are now working on extending their one-year trade truce, which has helped cool things down between these economic giants.
China's Commerce Ministry is nudging for talks to pick up again soon, hoping for even better ties.
China US pact covers Boeing, agriculture
China's agreed to buy 200 Boeing planes and ramp up its US farm imports, promising $17 billion a year through 2028.
There's also talk of lowering tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods (about 7% of China's exports to the U.S.) and tackling concerns over rare-earth supplies.
Plus, both sides want more regular trade talks and deeper cooperation in areas like agriculture biotechnology and technical inspections of beef plants, moves they say are crucial for both economies and their place in the world.