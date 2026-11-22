China AI industry loses $1.7 trillion since end June 2026
China's AI industry has taken a major hit, losing a staggering $1.7 trillion in value since the end of June 2026.
Investors are worried about the future, especially as US export restrictions make it harder for Chinese companies to get crucial tech.
A KraneShares exchange-traded fund tracking China's Star 50 gage dropped over 4% in US trading, showing just how shaky things have gotten.
US restrictions could boost China chipmakers
The downturn is dragging down big tech names like Tencent and Alibaba, while Tencent warned that the next version of its HY4 model could be delayed by the chip crunch.
But there's a twist: the US restrictions might actually help China's local chipmakers step up their game.
China's semiconductor industry has been seen as a potential beneficiary, so while things look rough now, there could be new opportunities ahead for China's tech scene.